Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra bag HYSEA awards

Information technology major Infosys won the Best Exporter award at the 27th annual conference of the Hyderabad Software Exporters Association (HYSEA). Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra bagged the second and third places respectively.

Deloitte bagged the top Exporter award with highest revenues from Telangana. Value Labs and HCL Technologies received the top player awards in the below Rs 1,000-crore category.

Tripuraneni Hanuman Chowdary, 88, was presented the Life Time Achievement Award for his contribution to the IT and telecom sectors in the country.

The awards were presented by Vineet Nayar, Founder-Chairman and CEO of Sampark Foundation, S K Joshi, Chief Secretary of Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries, Govt of Telangana), Omkar Rai, Director-General of Software Technology Parks of India, and HYSEA President Murali Bollu on Thursday.

State Street Corporate Services has been adjudged the fastest growing company in Telangana in the categories of companies with exports between Rs 100-500 crore.

Virinchi, RMSI and Sonata Software won the top-3 awards in the Rs 200 crore exports category. Next Skills has received the Best Software Product (Consumer Solutions - Early Stage startup) for its ProGame Kit. Jigydi Home Care Services bagged the Best Software Product (Consumer Solutions - Late Stage Startup) for their home repair service.

Synchrony International Services bagged the Corporate Social Responsibility award in the education category, while Wells Fargo EGS (India) won it for its environmental intiatives.

Other winners with category in brackets: ABDA Digital (Best Software Product - Enterprise Solutions; Early Stage Startup); Zaggle (Best Software Product - Enterprise Solutions; Late Stage Startup); CipherCloud (Best Software - Established Products; Business to business and business to consumer); and senior care platform Anvaya (Best Software Product – Social Impact; Commercial B2B and B2C).