Infosys to acquire GuideVision for €30 million

Infosys on Monday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire GuideVision, an enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform. The deal size is learnt to be around €30 million.

ServiceNow is one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies and is becoming an ‘essential service’ and workflow standard for organisations, a press statement from Infosys said.

Guide Vision’s end-to-end offerings enable over 100 enterprise clients to simplify complex business and IT processes. GuideVision’s training academy and nearshore capabilities in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and presence in Germany and Finland will strengthen Infosys’ ServiceNow capabilities for its clients in Europe.

“The combination of scalable and agile nearshore capabilities of GuideVision in Europe, and their unmatched delivery excellence, complements our own effort to help global enterprises navigate their next. We are excited to welcome GuideVision and its leadership team into the Infosys family,” Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said.