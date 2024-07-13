B2B e-commerce platform Infra.Market has secured ₹150 crore in debt financing from multiple investors. The round saw participation from digital lending unicorn Yubi (formerly CredAvenue), agriculture financing platform Samunnati, Vivriti Capital, among others, by issuing non-convertible debentures.

While Yubi pumped in ₹80 crore, IKF Home Finance and Samunnati Financial (through their NBFC treasuries) participated with ₹25 crore, ₹25 crore and ₹20 crore, respectively. Prior to this, Infra.Market also raised ₹100 crore in a debt round from non-banking financial company SK Finance.

Founded in 2016 by Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda, Infra.Market sells construction materials, infrastructure goods and technical equipment. It is targeting the growing construction materials market, with a strong focus on the infrastructure sector.

The company caters to both institutional customers (B2B) and retail outlets (D2R) in the construction materials sector.

The company has raised around $520 million across equity and debt and counts Tiger Global, Accel and Nexus Ventures and others as its investors. It competes with the likes of OfBusiness, Moglix and Zetwerk, among others.

Last month, the construction unicorn also secured around ₹390 crore in an equity round from Liquidity Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s MARS Unicorn Fund.

