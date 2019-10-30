Companies

Infurnia raises ₹1.4 crore from angel investors

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ($200,000) from angel investors. With this, the start-up, founded by Nikhil Kumar and Lovepreet Mann in 2014, has raised $760,000.

Infurnia, a cloud-based platform for professionals to design buildings and interiors, will use the money to strengthen the architecture design product and to expand the user base.

Published on October 30, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Honda, Hitachi agree to merge four car parts makers