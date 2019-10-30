Infurnia raises ₹1.4 crore from angel investors

Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia has raised about ₹1.4 crore ($200,000) from angel investors. With this, the start-up, founded by Nikhil Kumar and Lovepreet Mann in 2014, has raised $760,000.

Infurnia, a cloud-based platform for professionals to design buildings and interiors, will use the money to strengthen the architecture design product and to expand the user base.