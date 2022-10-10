Inga Ventures (Inga), in partnership with TIH Ltd (TIH), Singapore, has launched a ₹1,250-million private equity fund called Ekkum TIH Emerging Opportunities Fund for investing in mid-size enterprises in India.

According to the company, the fund will invest in mid-size emerging companies with a strong track record in niche segments. It will look for businesses that have a clear expansion and value-creation strategy. The initial size of the fund is set at ₹1,250 million, with a total target of ₹5 billion.

GS Ganesh, founder of INGA, expressed his confidence in establishing a strong and sound platform for nurturing success stories. He said with solid experience in dealing with the emotions of founders, the fund will tap the best in industries and partner with them in their growth journey.

It will take a sector-neutral approach, with a preference for specialty chemicals, FMCG, electronics, food and agriculture, and healthcare/pharma. According to the company, the fund has received a commitment of ₹250 million from the sponsors and their affiliates.

“We are delighted to partner with Inga as their wide reach across the country presents great investment opportunities for us in the middle market space in corporate India. We are confident that the partnership will help both parties to expand our opportunities in a rapidly expanding Indian economy—from both direct investment and cross-board perspective,” said Allen Wang from TIH.

