InnAccel Technologies rolls out non-invasive ventilator

InnAccel Technologies has launched Saans Pro, a non-invasive ventilation (infrastructure independent) system for Covid-19 patients in ICU.

Claiming it to be the first non-invasive ventilation system in the country, Siraj Dhanani, Founder and CEO, InnAccel said that the system was designed, engineered and manufactured in India to treat patients with worsening hypoxemia, who are not istressed and have no other organ failure. It can also serve as a backup ventilation system when a ventilator or trained staff for intubation is not immediately available (bridge to ventilation), he added.

With over 1.4 million cases worldwide, there is a need for adequate respiratory support, such as invasive and non-invasive ventilation systems that can provide breathing assistance to critically ill Covid-19 patients.

This system can function across multiple settings and clinical applications, without the requirement of uninterrupted electricity, or a trained respiratory therapist.

Also, Saans Pro is portable, can be used in private vehicles when ambulances are not available, Dhanani said.