InnovationQore to fund 25 start-ups in first cohort

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Turbostart, a national programme that identifies and nurtures 10 innovative start-ups every six months, launched by Bengaluru-based InnovationQore last October, has announced the winners of its first cohort.
The programme, which was open to all Indian start-ups and was run in a competition format, attracted over 1,000 applications within 45 days from across 15 sectors from 157 cities pan India, said a release.
Considering the quality of applications received, the jury — comprising members from the investment committee, management team and advisory board of InnovationQore — decided to increase the number of finalists to 25, who would be funded up to $1 million each, which is more than three times the amount that was originally announced last year.
“The phenomenal response that we received for Turbostart’s first cohort of winners, both in terms of quality and quantity, prompted us to increase the amount of funding, as well as the number of start-ups that would receive funding, mentorship and hand-holding, to 25 finalists,” said Ganesh Raju, founder and CEO, InnovationQore. “These start-ups will also be provided with assistance in product positioning, entity structuring, brand and digital strategy along with services spanning tax, legal, marketing and sales. There were significant contributions from the fintech sector. Other sectors that made it to the winning list included legal-tech, reg-tech, impact, B2C, low code animation, product, media-tech, edutech, healthtech and foodtech.”
“Turbostart will run twice a year, with winners being announced in January and July. The programme ensures that the selected start-ups are able to execute their innovations with a strong support system so as to be successful in the market,” added Ganesh.
The winners include D-Bookstore, DOQFY, Sciative Solutions, Tathya Earth, Transo, PiChain, LearnCab, Kahanibox, Edugorilla, Zoodify, Smartpuja, Goldseat, Argoid, Fluid Robotics, NebulARC, Placements365, Quiznext and Carditek.
