Innovent Technologies to expand GoKea, a hyperlocal logistics service

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Innovent Technologies is expanding GoKea, a Hyderabad based start-up platform, offering customised logistics and delivery solutions.
The app-based platform helps deliveries for B2B and B2C customers across India. Technology at GoKea seeks to solve deeper problems in the express logistics domain across food, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce segments.
With a workforce of over 800 people, it is operating mainly in Hyderabad and has presence in Kolkata and Bangalore. This AI plugin-based logistics platform plans to offer services to hyperlocal clients.
To begin with, GoKea will operate in South India for its clients Haldiram, Swiggy, Zomato, Shadowfax, Apollo Pharmacy, Fitness Bowl, QMart, Hukum and Booozie, amongst others. They also have plans to immediately recruit 2,000 riders in Hyderabad alone.
Manu Mathew, co-founder and CEO of GoKea in a statement said “We are building a reliable logistics network by empowering micro entrepreneurs through technology to deliver anything, anywhere. The e-retail market is on the cusp of rapid growth due to technological advances and swift change in the mindset of the customer who prefers goods delivered at ease.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...