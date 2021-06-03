Innovent Technologies to expand GoKea, a hyperlocal logistics service

Innovent Technologies is expanding GoKea, a Hyderabad based start-up platform, offering customised logistics and delivery solutions.

The app-based platform helps deliveries for B2B and B2C customers across India. Technology at GoKea seeks to solve deeper problems in the express logistics domain across food, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce segments.

With a workforce of over 800 people, it is operating mainly in Hyderabad and has presence in Kolkata and Bangalore. This AI plugin-based logistics platform plans to offer services to hyperlocal clients.

To begin with, GoKea will operate in South India for its clients Haldiram, Swiggy, Zomato, Shadowfax, Apollo Pharmacy, Fitness Bowl, QMart, Hukum and Booozie, amongst others. They also have plans to immediately recruit 2,000 riders in Hyderabad alone.

Manu Mathew, co-founder and CEO of GoKea in a statement said “We are building a reliable logistics network by empowering micro entrepreneurs through technology to deliver anything, anywhere. The e-retail market is on the cusp of rapid growth due to technological advances and swift change in the mindset of the customer who prefers goods delivered at ease.”