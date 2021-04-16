Innoventia Systems launches e-commerce platform for Kerala brands

Kochi-based start-up Innoventia Systems has launched an e-commerce platform called www.TheDiscount.net to market Kerala-based brands outside the state.

Anuraj Rajendran Pillai, Founder & CEO of The Discount, said unlike many other e-commerce apps, The Discount lets shoppers buy directly from the brand/manufacturer of their choice and the shipment is done directly from the brands’ warehouse to their doorstep, eliminating the increasing number of complaints and litigations on counterfeits. “Our role is to facilitate a technologically-advanced platform to help the trade directly between the buyer and seller and thus ensuring savings on money and time,” he said.

The Discount has already onboarded more than 100 Kerala brands from sectors including FMCG, F&B products, home appliances and personal care products, and a couple of Kerala’s renowned Ayurveda brands, he said, adding that the app, in phases, will expand to overseas markets.

The company targets to generate ₹100 crore worth of collective revenue for its brand-partners in the current financial year, he said.

Infopark-based Innoventia, set up in February 2018, has presence in digitalisation, blockchain, analytics and AI. The company says its clients include MNCs.