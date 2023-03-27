Ahmedabad, March 27 INOX Air Products (INOXAP), manufacturer of industrial and medical gases, has received a contract for setting up a sixth Air Separation Unit (ASU) at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India)‘s Hazira unit.

The ASU will produce 1000 tonnes Per Day of Gaseous Oxygen and Gaseous Nitrogen each, besides other liquid medical and industrial gases. The ASU will be commissioned in 23 months.

The 5 ASUs currently operational at AM/NS India’s Hazira facility make it India’s largest on-site industrial gas complex, with a combined capacity to produce 9,000 TPD of industrial gases. The commissioning of the sixth ASU would scale up the combined capacity of the industrial gas complex to 11,100 TPD, an official statement said here.

Siddharth Jain, Director–INOX Air Products, said, “The contract for setting up the sixth ASU at AM/NS India’s Hazira facility recognises our reliability, commitment and consistency in delivering high quality products and services. We are buoyed with the prospect of further scaling up the capacity of India’s largest onsite industrial gases complex.”

Wim Van Gerven, Director and Vice-President (Operations), AM/NS India, said: ”This project will play an important role in supporting AM/NS India’s ongoing steel manufacturing expansion programme at Hazira, aided by our mission to create Smarter Steels for Brighter Futures. This initiative will also strengthen our commitment to contribute to India’s growth story.”

INOXAP’s long-term, on-site gas supply partnership with the joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel began in 2005, when erstwhile Essar Steel awarded a contract for a 885 TPD Cryogenic ASU on BOO basis.

INOXAP acquired all 3 ASU assets of 1700 TPD capacity each from Essar Steel in 2015, and entered into a long-term contract for supply of all industrial gases on a BOO basis.

In 2022, INOXAP commissioned the 5th ASU at the Hazira site in record time, setting a new global benchmark in the industrial gases industry, the statement said.