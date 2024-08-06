Inox Wind (IWL) said on Tuesday that it has bagged an order for 201 megawatt (MW) from Integrum Energy Infrastructure. This is an equipment supply order for IWL’s latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs).

Additionally, IWL will provide multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services post-commissioning. The company said that project will be executed across four States, namely Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

IWL CEO Kailash Tarachandani said, “Integrum has been a longstanding partner for us and we are delighted that they have reaffirmed their faith in our product and solutions with this large equipment supply order for 201 MW. Inox Wind’s state-of-the-art 3 MW WTG continues to be a preferred product for project developers, being one of the most efficient turbines in its class. We continue to be a key contributor in India’s growth journey and transition to renewables.”

Anand Lahoti, Founder and CEO of Integrum Energy, said, “Integrum is on a strong growth journey focusing on providing hybrid renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial (C&I) market. We are happy with our association with Inox Wind and our partnership will help us achieve our growth targets and deliver on our customer commitments.”