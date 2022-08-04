hamburger

Inox Wind gets 200 MW project from NTPC arm in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated on: Aug 04, 2022
Kailash Tarachandani, CEO, Inox Wind

Scheduled to be commissioned by January 2024, will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site in Kutch district

Inox Wind said it has received a 200 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd in Gujarat.          

The green energy project, which is scheduled to be commissioned by January 2024, will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site in Kutch district of the state, Inox Wind said in a statement.          

NTPC Renewable Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd.            

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said this is the second project awarded by NTPC in the recent past. The company had received a 150 MW order last year. It did not disclose the value of the latest order.          

According to the statement, Inox Wind had also successfully executed a 50 MW turnkey wind project for NTPC in Gujarat a few years ago.          

As part of the latest order, Inox Wind will supply and install wind turbine generators. It will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O & M) for the project, it said.        

As per industry estimates, ₹5-5.5 crore is required to set up 1 MW of green energy capacity (solar or wind).

Published on August 04, 2022
