Inox Wind gets 200 MW project from NTPC arm in Gujarat

Inox Wind said it has received a 200 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd in Gujarat.
The green energy project, which is scheduled to be commissioned by January 2024, will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar site in Kutch district of the state, Inox Wind said in a statement.
NTPC Renewable Energy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd.
Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said this is the second project awarded by NTPC in the recent past. The company had received a 150 MW order last year. It did not disclose the value of the latest order.
According to the statement, Inox Wind had also successfully executed a 50 MW turnkey wind project for NTPC in Gujarat a few years ago.
As part of the latest order, Inox Wind will supply and install wind turbine generators. It will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance (O & M) for the project, it said.
As per industry estimates, ₹5-5.5 crore is required to set up 1 MW of green energy capacity (solar or wind).
