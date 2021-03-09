Inox Wind, Integrum Energy ink pact for 92 MW projects

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Inox Wind on Tuesday said it has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure for 92 megawatts (MW) of wind power projects.
In a regulatory filing, Inox Wind has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to supply, erect and commission 92 MW of wind power projects comprising 2 MW turbines with a combination of total turnkey and limited scope supply.
Inox Wind shall supply, erect and commission the turbines at various locations in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu by Q3 of FY 22 for captive customers.
The company said the agreement includes a turnkey order of 26 MW. Inox Wind will provide Integrum Energy with end to end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long term operations and maintenance services.
This is a repeat order from Integrum Energy within a short period of three months consisting of a 20 MW of turnkey wind project in Karnataka.
Shares of Inox Wind were trading 2.82 per cent higher at ₹71.20 apiece on BSE.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...