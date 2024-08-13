Inox Wind Limited (IWL) has announced a 51 MW equipment supply order from Everrenew Energy Private Ltd. for wind turbine generators in Tamil Nadu. The order, revealed on August 13, 2024, is for IWL’s 3 MW class wind turbine generators and includes post-commissioning operations and maintenance services.

Inox Wind shares have reached a 52-week high, trading at ₹236.95 on the NSE and ₹237 on the BSE.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, “We are glad to witness the strong preference for our turbines and services by project developers and we continue to make our contribution as India surges ahead to achieve its renewable capacity targets.

Mr. R. Venkatesh, CEO, Everrenew Energy Private Ltd., said, “Our collaboration with Inox Wind will help us deliver on our project commitments as we aim to drive the adoption of renewable energy in the C&I segment and assist companies in their energy transition journey over the coming years.”