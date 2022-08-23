INOXCVA ships India’s largest Liquid Hydrogen Tank to South Korea

Ahmedabad, Aug 23 Cryogenic equipment and solutions provider INOXCVA on Tuesday flagged-off India's largest-ever made bulk Liquid Hydrogen Storage Tank.

The tank with a storage capacity of 238 cubic meters was flagged off from company's Kandla facility to South Korea, for installing at hydrogen liquefication plant by Doosan Corporation.

The bulk cryogenic storage tank is built to European Standards and to meet the Korean Gas Safety (KGS) requirements, a company statement said.

In 2020, Doosan Corporation had announced the construction of South Korea’s first hydrogen liquefaction plant of 5 Tonnes Per Day capacity for the Changwon Hydrogen Liquefaction Project with Gyeongnam Province, Changwon City, at the Changwon Port.

The plant will begin commercial operations in 2023, offering supplies to hydrogen charging stations nationwide for buses, trucks and trams, that need to be recharged with hydrogen .

Agreement

Doosan Corporation had roped-in Air Liquide Engineering & Construction, France for the construction of this liquid hydrogen plant. Under this framework, Air Liquide Engineering & Construction placed the order for the design, manufacturing and supply of the Liquid Hydrogen tank with a capacity of more than 238 m 3 to INOXCVA.

Siddharth Jain, Director, INOXCVA commented, "We have demonstrated our world-class cryogenic capabilities for projects of such magnitude. This tank, which is first in a series of many such solutions to be manufactured at our Kandla facility, will strengthen India’s Hydrogen infrastructure and support the country’s vision of becoming a Green Hydrogen Hub and augment the adoption of this clean gas as an energy alternate."

The clean energy source, hydrogen is liquefied at a cryogenic temperature of -253°C, making it dense enough to be stored and transported as liquid hydrogen. Notably, South Korea is amongst the leading countries in the development of hydrogen as a clean energy source. This new liquefier is in line with the South Korean Government’s plan to considerably densify the network of 310 hydrogen stations and more than 67,000 hydrogen vehicles across the country, a statement said.