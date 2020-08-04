INSEAD features EKKI Pumps' transformational journey as a case study

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Coimbatore-based EKKI Pumps transformation journey has crossed borders with INSEAD Business School, incorporating the pump and water technology provider’s growth journey in the MBA curriculum.
“INSEAD has created a case study titled “Sustainability in Asia” by featuring EKKI’s growth and transformation journey. The study captures the reinvention of EKKI in 2013; how EKKI transformed itself into a sustainable water technology provider from DECCAN Pumps (starting in 1981) with a deep commitment to quality, sustainability and value delivery to its customers and members,” the company said in a release.
The study, authored by Stephen J. Mezias, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Family Enterprise, INSEAD, Indira Pant (National University of Singapore) and Rikki Abzug (Ramapo College, New Jersey) has been included under Social Entrepreneurship and Innovation.
Mezias said that the team had interviewed the leaders of six successful medium-sized family firms in South East Asia about their efforts towards making their organisation sustainable. EKKI incidentally was the only firm based in India.
Commenting on EKKI’s Sustainable Water Solutions focus, it’s Co-CEO Kanishka Arumugam, said “Global warming and population growth have led to a massive increase in the use of water. Nearly 1.2 billion people on the planet do not have access to potable water and an estimated 2 million people die each year due to unsafe drinking water, and inadequate sanitation. It is estimated that nearly half the world’s population will face severe water crisis by 2035. Global Pandemics caused by water pollution is also a big risk for humanity.”
“Despite such challenges, water continues to remain as the least technologically influenced industry. From office towers to factories to homes and agriculture, the need for clean water has never been greater. The future wave is water sustainability, and EKKI will be part of it. At EKKI, we believe our businesses should add value and also be a force for good.
EKKI’s goal is to ‘Provide access to Clean Water using cutting edge technologies and sustainable ways’. This has been our fundamental purpose since 1981,” Kanishka added.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
1) The wing span of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
₹1001 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 98597010171035 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...