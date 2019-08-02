Companies

Insecticide India posts ₹3.6-crore profit in first quarter

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 02, 2019 Published on August 02, 2019

Agrochemicals firm Insecticide India Ltd (IIL) has posted a net profit of ₹3.6 crore for the first quarter of FY20, about 5.7 per cent higher than the ₹3.4 crore posted in the previous year period.

Its net revenue rose 12.4 per cent to ₹358 crore (₹319 crore).

FY20 started on a “negative note” with a delay in the sowing season due to a 15-20-day delay in monsoon onset, said IIL’s MD Rajesh Agarwal. A 16 per cent rainfall deficit aggravated the decline in demand for agrochemicals, he added.

Despite subdued domestic environment, the company was able to put up a performance with growth in revenues and maintain profitability margins due to its strong product portfolio, he said.

Published on August 02, 2019
Quarterly Results
Insecticides India Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tata Motors sales dip 34% in July