Insecticides India gets nod for ₹40 cr unit in Gujarat

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 03, 2020 Published on January 03, 2020

Agrochemical maker Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) has received an environment clearance for setting up a pesticide manufacturing unit in Bharuch, Gujarat that will entail an investment of ₹40 crore, according to an official document.

The union environment ministry has given the go-ahead to IIL’s proposed project after taking into account the recommendations of a green panel.

The clearance, however, has been given with some conditions, the document added.

As per the proposal, IIL wants to set up a pesticide and pesticide intermediates manufacturing unit with a production capacity of 2,500 tonne per month at Dahej in Bharuch district in an area of 52,000 square metre.

The estimated project cost is ₹40 crore and will generate direct and indirect employment for 150 persons.

IIL has six formulation units in Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba and Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir), Dahej (Gujarat). It also has technical synthesis plants at Chopanki and Dahej to make technical grade chemicals. =

