Insecticides India Q2 net falls 15 per cent to Rs 41.50 cr

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Agro-chemicals firm Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) on Monday reported a 15.11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 41.50 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 due to poor sales.
Its net profit stood at Rs 49.01 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.
Net income declined to Rs 460.89 crore during July-September quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 504.86 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Expenses also declined to Rs 405.69 crore from Rs 442.76 crore in the year-ago period.
“The revenue growth was adversely impacted primarily due to continued focus on cash sales and collection as a part of strategy and limited interaction of regional sales team with the distributor and farmers amidst the COVID-19 crisis,” IIL Managing Director Rajesh Aggarwal said.
The second quarter was marked with normal monsoon on an average, resulting in adequate soil moisture and improving agricultural activity on one hand, but uneven and excess rainfall in certain parts of India. This also led to lower pest infestation and reduced frequency of sprays during the quarter, he added.
The company launched three new products during the quarter which contributed Rs 10.6 crore to net sales, with the product ‘Dominant’ receiving strong response from farmers.
Agarwal said three product launches -- Lethal Granules, Tadaki and Supremo -- are planned for replacing ‘Thimet’
Tadaki and Supremo will be launched in this month and January 2021, respectively. The revenue from these three products combined is expected to substitute Thimet sales in the coming year, he added.
During the first half of the fiscal, Agarwal said, the company generated robust cash from operations of Rs 156 crore and reduced total debt by Rs 128 crore.
The company is now cash surplus with cash and cash equivalents of Rs 80 crore at the end of September 2020.
In light of strong cash flows, the company’s board of directors have recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.
The company continues to focus on efficient working capital management, as a result, the overall cash conversion cycle has reduced to 115 days from 184 days in this fiscal, Agarwal said.
“I would like to assure you that with a strong capital structure, new product launches and improved product mix, the management remains fully committed to drive growth, enhance profitability and create value for all shareholders,” he added.
Shares of IIL on Monday declined 4.40 per cent to close at Rs 444.40 apiece on the BSE.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...