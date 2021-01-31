Companies

Inspired by the Taj

Updated on January 31, 2021

Work from home, or work from office? Well, Microsoft’s newest India Development Centre in Noida, inspired by the Taj Mahal, should have employees flocking back to the office. On one hand, the space is a visual ode to a bygone era, with the fabled jaali work, floral iconography and marbled motifs of the incomparable Mughal monument. On the other, it’s a playful, sustainable space that will appeal to the Xbox team, which will be housed here — the first campus in India to host a gaming team.

The architecture, marrying the modern with the historical, has elements of surprise. For instance, look closer at the floral iconography and the flowers are actually symbols from MS cloud, and its logo. Two per cent of the office is covered in greenery.

The Taj is an enduring symbol of grandeur — Microsoft’s vision seems to be similar.

