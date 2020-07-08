Instagram rolls out ‘pin comments’ feature

Instagram has officially rolled out its ‘pin comments’ feature that it had been testing since May.

“Today we’re rolling out pinned comments everywhere. That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation,” Instagram tweeted from its official account.

The photo-sharing platform now lets users pin three comments on a post to the top of a thread. A user can pin a selected comment by swiping left on the comment and clicking on the pushpin icon.

The feature has been introduced to curb abuse on the platform and give users more control over their posts, The Verge reported.

Instagram has taken various measures towards giving users more control over their content and curbing abuse on the platform. Previously, it had released a tool for bulk-deletion of comments, which has been live for two months as per the report. It lets users delete up to 25 comments at a time. It also lets them block or restrict multiple accounts at the same time.

Instagram had said that it had been testing these features for a while and found that such features helped them create a “positive environment” on the platform, the report said.

It is also bullish on AI for blocking offensive comments. The platform also uses AI to warn users before they post captions that can be potentially harmful.