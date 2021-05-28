Instagram to host live music festival with Indian artists to support Covid-19 relief efforts

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Instagram will host a virtual, live music festival on Saturday with Indian musicians to support Covid-19 relief efforts.
As an extension of Facebook’s ‘Social For Good’ initiative, the artists will perform at a concert called ‘Live In Your Living Room’ on Instagram, to raise funds for causes that the artists are supporting.
‘Social For Good’ is Facebook's initiative that brings together public figures and creators to raise awareness and funding for communities. ‘Live In Your Living Room’ is a part of the initiative.
This year, musicians will raise funds for foundations such as Hemkunt Foundation, Give India and United Singers Charitable Trust, which the respective artists support.
This 2021’s version of the concert will feature 27 artists, in a series of live shows hosted on their accounts, one after the other for eight hours.
The lineup of artists includes Armaan Malik, Eric Nam, KSHMR, Salim Merchant, Shalmali Kholgade, Sunidhi Chauhan, Saindhavi Prakash, Satyaprakash Dharmar, Andrea Jeremiah, Big Indie Bang (Neyhal, Raghav Meattle), Akanshka Bhandari, Anuv Jain, Euphoria, Shilpa Rao, Salim Merchant, Arjun Kanungo, Zaeden, Yashraj Mehra, Gully Gang, and Benny Dayal.
Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “We’re glad that the spirit of kindness and support is continuing through the wave, like the music community now who’re aiming to make a difference through the ‘Live In Your Living Room’ music festival. We’re thankful for the partnership with these artists.”
The concert will begin on May 29th at 4:00 PM beginning with Saindhavi Prakash (saindhavi_prakash).
‘Live In Your Living Room’ began in March 2020 and has since taken place with national and regional artists. The #SocialForGood Liveathon Week last year had more than 250 of India's biggest influencers raise funds for 27 charities engaged in Covid relief via Facebook Live shows and concerts.
The 2021 festival is being presented by Instagram, in partnership with talent management agency representatives and supported by all major Indian music labels.
