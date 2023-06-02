After finding lapses in data integrity and GMP compliance at one of the facilities of Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) on Thursday issued an ‘Import Alert’ on the plant located at Metoda near Ahmedabad.

The issuance of Import Alert #66-40 published on June 1, 2023 for Intas Pharmaceuticals calls for “detention without physical examination (DWPE), which may be appropriate when an FDA inspection has revealed that a firm is not operating in conformity with current good manufacturing practices (GMP).”

However, the USFDA has exempted 26 critical care drugs - including 16 injectable products belonging to therapeutic areas such as vitamins, oncology, bacterial infections, cardiology and for sedation. Total 10 tablet products for treatment in neuro therapy, kidney stone diseases, cancer care, hormonal complications and heart issues were also exempted.

Glaring lapses

Between November 22 and December 2, 2022, three USFDA inspectors had inspected Intas’ facility located at Pharmez Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near Ahmedabad, after which they had issued Form-483 with 11 observations. These highlighted glaring lapses in the areas such as data integrity, standard documentation practices, accuracy, sensitivity, specificity and reproducibility of test methods on products and the procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination of drug products among others.

A query sent to Intas Pharmaceuticals remained unanswered.

The USFDA has directed its districts to “detain, without physical sampling and analysis, the indicated drug products from the foreign processors noted in the Red List of this import alert.”

“DWPE of such firms remains in effect until such time as FDA is satisfied that the appearance of a violation has been removed, either by reinspection or submission of appropriate documentation to the responsible FDA Center,” a US FDA note said.

Intas makes solid oral products, injectables and liquid oral products at the Pharmez unit - inspected by the USFDA.

Lack of oversight

In its Form-483 observations issued in January 2023, the USFDA had noted “a cascade of failure” at the quality unit due to lack of oversight on the control and management of GMP documents. It noted that the employees destroyed GMP documents pertaining to original records and raw data and disposed inside the Quality Control (QC) laboratory and general parenteral scrap areas, which according to the USFDA regulators, supported the manufacturing and testing activities for the drug products sold in the US market.

Intas’ US revenues were 18 per cent of its overall revenues of about ₹18,400 crore as on March 2022, whereas it gets about 32 per cent of the total turnover from domestic business. The company gets maximum - 42 per cent of its revenues from the European markets, while a higher single digit share is from emerging markets. Intas has 18 manufacturing facilities of which 15 are located in India while three are located in the UK and Mexico.

