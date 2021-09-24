Companies

Intas Pharma launches oral Azacitidine for blood cancer patients

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on September 24, 2021

Becomes India’s first pharmaceutical company to launch oral therapy under Azadine-O brand

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday announced the launch of Azadine-O, an oral Azacitidine therapy for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (a type of blood cancer), a first for the Indian market.

Oral Azacitidine is approved for use in maintenance therapy for adult patients with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia. It can improve survival by almost 10 months and bridge a long-pending unmet need in cancer therapy, a company statement said.

M B Agarwal, one of India's leading haematologists, commented, "Oral Azacitidine will prove to be extremely useful for AML patients. There was a dire need for this drug. It shall significantly improve survival and quality of life of patients."

In 2014, Intas triggered a paradigm change in the treatment of MDS - myelodysplastic syndrome - with the launch of AZADINE (Injectable Azacitidine).

Azadine-O is yet another progressive breakthrough in the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Published on September 24, 2021

