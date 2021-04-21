Intech Additive Solutions clinches multiple orders worth $2 million

Intech Additive Solutions, leading Indian OEM and developer and supplier of 3D metal printers based on laser powder bed fusion technology to industrial manufacturing, has won multiple orders worth $2 million for its ‘Made in India’ metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems in Q4 of 2020-21.

A company spokesman claimed here that Intech is the country’s first and only metal additive manufacturer with a facility in Bengaluru. It is also the first OEM to indigenously develop, manufacture and sell its ‘iFusion’ series of metal AM systems along with its build processing software AMBuilder and parameter optimisation software AMOptoMet, both developed in-house.

Intech Additive expands range of metal 3D printers

These integrated systems have gained ready acceptance in the industry against stiff competition from global majors, the spokesman said.

Braves Covid-19 challenges

The new multiple orders include sale of a combined total of six metal AM systems, iFusion SF1 and iFusion LF1 configured with AMBuilder to Indo-MIM, a global supplier of metal injection moulding components catering to aerospace, medical, and oil and gas industries; Pandit Deendayal Energy University for applications in energy and energy infrastructure; Poeir Jets, an Indian OEM for heavy-lift drones; and two more clients whose identity will be revealed soon.

Sridhar Balaram, CEO of Intech, said the company has focused on a steady and sustainable growth path despite the challenges of Covid-19 and enforced lockdowns. “It is exciting to see that our home-grown iFusion series metal AM systems, AM software suite AMBuilder and AMOptoMet have been well-accepted and are finding traction as a better alternative to extremely expensive imported AM systems.”

Intech Additive Solutions develops iFusion series of metal 3D printers

New investment plans

According to Balaram, the target industry segments are growing, and the investment strategy has kept up with the increased demand. “We are also diversifying our team by adding innovative young professionals.”

The positive results of Q4 have prompted the company to accelerate investment plans in hardware, software, and consultancy. Pradeep Nair, Vice-President, Hardware Sales, Intech, said that the sales pipeline looks promising. “The market is prompting us to take a positive stand despite the looming Covid-19 situation, which also gives us immense confidence to invest further.”

“We are confident and determined to establish Intech as a global OEM. Our primary task is to create an innovative ecosystem to produce metal AM products and services and embed them into mainstream manufacturing,” he added.

Technological transformation

Sridhar Balaram said Intech aspired to stay true to the principles of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,’ advocating self-reliance through the technological transformation of the additive manufacturing industry.

It also aims to be a global solution provider for metal AM Systems and AM Software, contributing to the growth of a sustainable ecosystem for AM systems in India to compete globally and ensure AM manufactured end-user functional components for domestic and export markets.

Intech is amongst a few manufacturers globally to have integrated metal printers with its build processing software for parameter optimisation to address the needs of aerospace, automotive, general engineering, tool and die and medical market segments in India and abroad. Combining the two software packages with Intech printers provides users with an end-to-end metal AM solution along with local after-sales services, he said.