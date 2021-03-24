Intel appoints Dr Randhir Thakur to head its newly standalone foundry business unit

Intel has announced that it will be establishing a new standalone business unit, Intel Foundry Services (IFS) which will be led by the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra alumni Randhir Thakur as part of the company’s new IDM 2.0 strategy for its integrated device manufacturing model.

Semiconductor industry veteran Thakur will serve as the senior vice president and the president of Intel Foundry Services, reporting to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

He had joined the company in 2017 as vice president of Global Supply Management, expanding his role to chief supply chain officer in 2020 with 30 years of experience. In addition to heading the new foundry unit, he will continue in his role as chief supply chain officer.

He has earned a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra, in India, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Saskatchewan in Canada and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Oklahoma.

Under Dr Thakur’s leadership, Intel Foundry Services will lead the development and growth of Intel’s new foundry, a significant component of the company’s new IDM 2.0 strategy, a major evolution of Intel’s integrated device manufacturing model. The company plans to become a major provider of foundry capacity in the United States. and Europe.

“IFS will be differentiated from other foundry offerings with a combination of leading-edge process technology and packaging, committed capacity in the U.S. and Europe, and a world-class IP portfolio for customers, including x86 cores as well as ARM and RISC-V ecosystem IPs,” Intel said.

IDM 2.0

Gelsinger, during the “Intel Unleashed: Engineering the Future” webcast further detailed the new strategy, announcing significant manufacturing expansion plans, starting with an estimated $20 billion investment to build two new factories in Arizona.

He further detailed the company’s plans to further expand the use of third-party foundry capacity.

Gelsinger said he expects Intel’s engagement with third-party foundries to grow and to include manufacturing for a range of modular tiles on advanced process technologies, including products at the core of Intel’s computing offerings for both client and data centre segments beginning in 2023. “We are setting a course for a new era of innovation and product leadership at Intel,” said Gelsinger.

“IDM 2.0 is an elegant strategy that only Intel can deliver – and it’s a winning formula. We will use it to design the best products and manufacture them in the best way possible for every category we compete in,” the Intel CEO added.