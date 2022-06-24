Intel India opens new design & engineering centre in Bengaluru 

Intel India has launched its new modern design and engineering centre in Bengaluru in a bid to expand its design, engineering and Research and Development (R&D) presence in India.

The company has added the new centre with 4.53 lakh sq ft of space across two towers at Ecospace Business Park, which can accommodate 2,000 employees and will help advance cutting-edge design and engineering work in client, data centre, Internet of Things (IoT), graphics, artificial intelligence, and automotive segments.

Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India & Vice-President, Intel Foundry Services, told BusinessLine, “with Intel moving into IDM 2.0, the new centre will have foundry services capabilities along with graphics, core processors, SOCs, data centre platform, hardware, and software.”

The facility that took nine months to be executed will now host employees who’ll work across all capabilities Intel India is responsible for, she added.

Intel India has been accelerating innovation and advanced engineering in the semiconductor area over the last two and half decades. Today, it is Intel’s largest design and engineering centre outside the US, with advanced design facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Intel has invested over $8 billion in India to date and continues to expand its R&D and innovation footprint in the country, said the company.

Rai further said, “this new centre in Bengaluru offers an amazing environment for our employees to innovate while they enjoy the energetic and collaborative vibes in the workplace. This also helps in furthering our contributions and capabilities across leadership products that enable customers’ innovation and growth.”

The new facility, set up across two towers, consists of five floors. It features IoT-based systems such as desk booking platforms, an interactive kiosk for occupancy status and floor layouts, real-time room occupancy indicators, etc.

One floor of 70,000 sq ft is dedicated to hitech R&D labs for silicon design and validation purposes. The facility has sports office design with a host of employee amenities such as more than 50 video-enabled conference rooms, phone booths, collaboration spaces, breakout zones, and lounge area.

Intel India has a cumulative headcount of 13,500 employees in India, along with a large base of partner employees.