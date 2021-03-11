Intellecap acquires NR Management Consultants

ntellecap, Aavishkaar Group’s advisory arm, has acquired the entire stake in New Delhi-based NR Management Consultants India Private Ltd (NRMC) to help improve its focus on preserving natural resources and carbon sequestration.

“Our objective of acquiring NRMC is focused on strengthening our resolve to build an effective natural resource-based climate resilience strategy and drawing capital and delivering inclusive interventions through them. We see climate change as humanity’s biggest challenge and Intellecap and Aavishkaar Group are committed to being significant part of the solution to this global problem,” Intellecap Chief Executive Officer Vikas Bali said.

Also read: Intellecap, TRIF launch platform to promote circularity in agriculture

Intellecap provides consulting, investment banking and works to build businesses that can benefit the underserved segments across Asia and Africa.

“Aavishkaar Group identifies climate resilience investing as a global mega trend for the next decade and Intellecap has a big responsibility to lead the group in showing us solutions that would help us allocate capital effectively to combat climate risk and offer true resilience,” Vineet Rai, Founder and Chairman of Aavishkaar Group said.

NRMC is a technical and managerial advisory firm in the development sector that provides evidence-based solutions for sustainable, equitable and inclusive development.