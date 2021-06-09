Companies

IntelleWings raises $100,000 for AML software

V Rishi Kumar Hyderabad | Updated on June 09, 2021

Funding for IntelleWings’ EYE raised from SucSEED Indovation

IntelleWings has raised seed funding of $100,000 for IntelleWings’ EYE, a product based on machine learning to help regulatory firms with anti-money laundering compliance needs.

The Panchkula-based startup raised funding from SucSEED Indovation, friends of PadUp ānd Vinners. IntelleWings’ EYE is an AML (Anti-Money Laundering) 360 software, that takes care of all AML needs.

SucSEED Indovation Fund is an AIF Cat-1 Venture Capital Angel Fund with ₹100 crore corpus and has grown out of SucSEED Angel Network (SAN) and IIITH Tech Ventures, an early-stage tech seed initiative with IIIT Hyd Foundation.

Pramod Sharma, CEO and co-founder of IntelleWings said, “IntelleWings’ EYE will definitely contribute immensely in the nation’s fight against corruption and terrorism. The money raised will help us to grow the team, as there is a lot of traction for the product currently in the market and there is a need to meet different typologies/domain/countries.”

Published on June 09, 2021

