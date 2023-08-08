Hiring intent for fresh graduates records a slight uptick of three percent during the period of July to December 2023. According to a report by TeamLease EdTech, the industries exhibiting the strongest interest in hiring newcomers are e-commerce and technology start-ups (59 percent), telecommunications (53 percent), and engineering and infrastructure (50 percent).

There is an increase of three per cent in the second half of 2023, which stood at 65 per cent compared to 62 per cent in the first half of 2023 in fresher hiring. Additionally, the overall hiring intent for all categories of job seekers increased to 73 per cent from 68 per cent, showcasing an optimistic job market in the coming months, especially for freshers.

Moreover, new and trending sectors such as travel and hospitality have emerged with an increase of five per cent (H2 2023 vs. H1 2023).

However, the IT industry registered an 18 per cent decrease in the intent to hire freshers, with hiring standing at 49 per cent in H2 of 2023 compared to 67 per cent in H1 2023.

Job roles

Fresher hiring across roles such as DevOps Engineer, Chartered Accountant, SEO Analyst, and UX Designer is in high demand across industries. In terms of cities, Bangalore leads the way with a hiring intent of 65 percent, Mumbai at 61 per cent and Chennai at 47 per cent.

“Amidst a challenging hiring scenario, the overall rise in hiring intent to 73 per cent for all job seeker categories reinforces the optimistic outlook for the coming months. It’s particularly encouraging to witness the emergence of new and trending sectors like Travel and Hospitality,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech.

The report suggests that some in-demand courses that freshers can undertake to increase their employability include certification courses in digital marketing, business communication, data science, blockchain, and PG programmes in AI and ML.

Furthermore, with the growing popularity amongst students and employers, the report has also added a new segment on degree apprenticeships. The top three industries planning to hire degree apprentices during the same period are Manufacturing (12 per cent), Engineering and Infrastructure (10 per cent), and Power and Energy (seven per cent).

Among the cities, Chennai and Pune, both stand at 10 per cent, Bangalore and Mumbai both stand at nine per cent each, and Ahmedabad stands at seven percent.

“The future belongs to those who embrace change and continuously upskill. What we are witnessing is an evident change in the job market that is directly proportional to global trends primarily led by AI/ML, Analytics, Blockchain, Data Science, and Business communication. Individuals investing in these fields and skills will always have an advantage when looking for job opportunities,” noted Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President of TeamLease EdTech.

The survey covers 737 small, medium, and large companies across 18 sectors across India. The coverage is spread across 14 geographical areas [metros, tier-1, and tier-2] reflecting the hiring sentiment.