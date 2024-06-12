InterGlobe Enterprises Pvt, the parent company of Indigo airlines, bagged the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Champion Award from Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. Godrej Properties emerged the runner up in this category.

The award acknowledges the organization that has demonstrated exceptional commitment in promoting DEI.

Capgemini bagged the top award in the Gender Equality Champion category for offering equal growth opportunities for all genders. Standard Chartered Bank was given award for best DEI program.

The award acknowledges organizations that have implemented transformative initiatives targeting policies and systems to support underrepresented diversity groups beyond those mentioned in other awards (Gender, PwD, and LGBTQIA+) such as age, religion, region or language. Deloitte was the knowledge partner for the awards.

Other awardees

Speaking at the event Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd said that her company is working on inclusions in its manufacturing units.

“We will be making a big push to do inclusive factories including in Chennai and have 50 per cent above contribution from women and LGBTQ. The power is not just having a diverse point of view but also making sure it is safe,” said Godrej.

“A business should have capable leadership and a detailed scorecard is important. Checking equity in the organization is important. Celebrating the work that is being done is also very important,” added Nisaba. Godrej Properties bagged the top award for LQBTQIA+ Inclusion. The award acknowledges organizations that have actively engaged with and promoted LGBTQIA+ talent, fostering a positive and inclusive environment members for the queer community

The disability confidence and inclusion award was won by LTIMindtree. Shashi Natural and Organics​ won the top spot in the MSME category.

Jury members included Nitin Razdan, Partner and head of the Human Capital Consulting Practice in South Asia. Deloitte; Puneet Chhatwal , Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and Renu Sud Karnad, Chairperson of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited.

