International arbitration centre at Gift City: IFSCA in talks with Law Ministry

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Gift City regulator IFSCA is close to setting up an international arbitration centre in Gift-IFSC, its Chairman Injeti Srinivas has said.
This international arbitration centre will be on the lines of Singapore international Arbitration Centre or London Commercial Arbitration centre.
"We will be able to do this by little tweaking of the Arbitration & Conciliation Act. IFSCA has already prepared a proposal and is in discussion with Union Law Ministry on this", Srinivas said at a recent CII organised Financial Summit.
Gift-IFSC, which is currently the country's sole international financial services centre, has an entirely separate financial jurisdiction with the International Financial Services Centre Authority ( IFSCA) as the unified regulator that has a holistic view of financial sector and enables its seamless integration. IFSCA has been empowered under 14 separate Central Acts
Srinivas said that IFSC should be looked at as a great opportunity for making India global and be treated as project of national importance.
IFSCA Chairman urged Corporate India to look at IFSC with more greater intent and integrate it with their plans to expand their global footprint.
Today in less than a year, six foreign banks have opened their branches, Srinivas said. There are another eight in the pipeline, he added. "Gradually concentration of financial institution is also taking place in Gift City. Banks are the backbone of financial centre. Banks have much more liberty in terms of activities that can be undertaken in IFSC", he added.
Srinivas said that IFSCA wants to leverage "our strength" with respect to cross border fintechs. "We are in the process of coming up with a fintech incentive scheme', he added.
Srinivas also said that IFSCA is looking at the company law tweaks to encourage SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) so as to enable them to look at Indian conpanies.
He highlighted that company law has been amended to allow unlisted companies to directly list abroad. " The rules are yet to come for this. We are hopeful this would soon happen", he said. It would then encourage Indian startups to first list at Gift City instead of going to Singapore or other overseas markets, he added.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
The stock currently trades at 3.22 times its book value as of June 2021
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...