International Paper completes sale of India-based printing paper business

New York Stock Exchange-listed International Paper has announced that it has completed the sale of its controlling interest in International Paper APPM Limited, an India-based printing paper business, to West Coast Paper Mills Limited for approximately $85 million.

International Paper intends to pursue suitable alternatives to divest its remaining 20 per cent ownership interest (7,954,008 shares) in APPM.

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fibre-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company, with net sales of $23 billion in 2018, had acquired Andhra Pradesh Paper Mills from the Bangur family. After managing it for a few years, it divested its stake to West Coast Paper Mills.