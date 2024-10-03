PeakAir Pvt, an internet service provider (ISP) and a co-developer of Smart City Kochi, has said that it is expanding its services to more regions with high-speed connectivity and enterprise network solutions.

The expansion would include significant infrastructure investments, such as the deployment of new fibre optic networks and the introduction of advanced networking technologies, said Jijo David, CEO of PeakAir.

He added that this initiative will bring PeakAir’s hallmark 99.9 per cent uptime, robust customer support, and superior internet and network management services to key economic regions such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Thrissur.

To accelerate growth, PeakAir’s investors are pursuing strategic acquisitions of smaller ISPs in the market. The company has decided to fast-track its expansion through acquisitions of smaller players, the press release said.

It is allocating up to ₹7 crore for current expansion plans, with the objective to triple its revenue by the next financial year.

Currently, the company’s major revenue comes from Kochi, with a client base of more than 2,000 including corporate, SME, and other customers. The expansion plan is expected to increase the customer base fourfold.