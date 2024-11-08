Inteva Products LLC, a global leader in automotive systems and components, has announced a major expansion of its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, with a $3.3 million investment. This expansion will enhance the company’s production capacity and operational efficiency, supporting its commitment to meet the increasing demand from India’s rapidly growing automotive sector.

The expansion project will increase the plant’s production space by 70 per cent, expanding to a total of 85,000 square feet. Along with the expanded manufacturing area, Inteva will also add 26,000 square feet of office space. The additional space will accommodate new production lines for key automotive components, including window regulators, latches, and window regulator motor assemblies. This investment is aimed at improving Inteva’s ability to serve existing customers and strengthen its supply chain capabilities in India.

The investment is also a reflection of Inteva’s long-term commitment to India as a critical hub for global automotive manufacturing. By enhancing its operations in Pune, Inteva is positioning itself to play a key role in the region’s continued rise as a global leader in the automotive industry.

“This expansion reflects Inteva’s ongoing commitment to the Indian market, which is critical to our global growth strategy,” said Gerard Roose, President and CEO of Inteva Products. “As demand for high-quality automotive components continues to rise, we are proud to increase our capacity to better serve our customers while creating valuable local employment opportunities.”

Inteva’s Pune facility manufactures essential components including side door latches, liftgate latches, window regulators, and motors for window regulators for leading Indian automakers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen (VW), Hyundai, MG Motors, and Force Motors. The plant is also a critical supplier to the global automotive supply chain, exporting window regulator motors to markets in South Africa and North America.

Sanjay Kataria, Vice President and Managing Director of Inteva India, added, “With this expansion, we’re able to offer our customers even more localised, high-quality automotive components that meet their evolving needs. Our investment in advanced manufacturing capabilities here in Pune underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

