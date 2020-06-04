Inventory, forex troubles drive BPCL to ₹1,361-crore Q4 loss

Turning adversity into opportunity
Cummins to boost global business from India
State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) reported a standalone loss of ₹1,361.01 crore for the March quarter of FY20, against a net profit of ₹3,124.91 crore in the year-ago period, hit by inventory and forex losses, lower sales and weak refining margins.
Revenue from operations during the fourth quarter was ₹81,296.23 crore, from ₹83,941.67 crore a year earlier.
For the full year, the PSU’s net profit plunged to ₹2,683.19 crore from ₹7,132.02 crore in FY19. Its full year revenue from operations dropped to ₹3,27,580.78 crore (₹3,37,622.53 crore).
“The quarter loss was contributed by essentially two factors. One is the inventory loss, even on marketing. We lost ₹1,937 crore because we had a huge volume of inventory, and demand in the months of April and May was very low. Even in the second fortnight of March, the demand was low,” BPCL Finance Director N Vijayagopal told BusinessLine.
“When we plan for production, we do it for 2-3 months’ time. Crude has to come, then it is converted into products and sent to various locations. Since it was not possible to stop what was happening (pandemic), we had a lot more inventory of not only finished products but also of crude oil from the refinery end to the regional outlets,” he added.
“Therefore, volume was high and there was a steep fall in the price of crude oil and products in April and May. All these resulted in a huge marketing and inventory loss,” he said. BPCL also took a forex loss hit of ₹1,211 crore, he added.
The refiner posted a 5.46 per cent contraction in sales during the fourth quarter as the nationwide lockdown imposed from March slashed demand for diesel and petrol.
Diesel and petrol growth swung into negative territory of minus 8.13 per cent and 0.83 per cent, respectively.
BPCL paid an interim dividend totalling about ₹3,600 crore in March with the government receiving 52.98 per cent of that (in line with its holding in the company). The government also received a dividend distribution tax of ₹327 crore. The dividend pay-out was much more than the net profit for the year.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Cummins to boost global business from India
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
Porsche’s heritage design special is designed to woo buyers wearied by the pandemic and its rigours
The lockdown was imposed for way too long, and will need up to a year to recover, says MD Ashwath Ram
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
Investing in crisis generates better returns than otherwise, says Kalpen Parekh
I am 33 years old and I can take moderate to high risk. I currently invest every month in SBI Small Cap ...
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...