Bahrain-based global investment manager Investcorp has invested ₹500 crore more in NDR Warehousing, which operates 14 million square feet of warehousing assets across India.

In February 2022 the alternative investment manager had led a $55 million funding round in NDR, which is planning to list a part of its warehousing portfolio as an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT).

NDR operates over 50 warehouses and 21 industrial parks across 10 cities and has 6 msf of assets that are coming up.

Ritesh Vohra, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Investcorp India, said, “Our second investment with NDR within a span of 18 months is a testimony to NDR’s market leadership and robust performance, as well as to Investcorp’s conviction on the warehousing sector in India. We anticipate strong tailwinds and a long runway ahead for the sector and with an InvIT listing under evaluation, we expect NDR will be well positioned to capitalise on these market dynamics”.

