Investcorp ropes in Mark Mobius as an advisor for its India business

Investcorp, an alternative investment firm, on Monday announced the appointment of emerging markets investor Mark Mobius as an advisor for its India business.

As a founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners LLP and formerly the Head of Emerging Markets at Franklin Templeton, Mobius has spent over 40 years working and investing in emerging and frontier markets and has been in charge of actively managed funds totaling over $50 billion in assets.

Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Investcorp, said “It is an honor to welcome Mark Mobius to our India advisory board. As we look to accelerate our growth in India, Mark’s wisdom, foresight and years of invaluable financial acumen will be crucial to our journey. As several of Investcorp’s Indian portfolio companies may exit via public markets over the next few years, we will benefit from Mark’s unparalleled insights as a leading public equities investor.”

Mark Mobius commented, “I am delighted to be a part of Investcorp’s India advisory board. The firm has performed incredibly well and has delivered beyond expectations. Indian entrepreneurs and the market, both, have wonderful potential. Investcorp has an impeccable team to spot winners. I look forward to working with the team in exploring and expanding investment opportunities in India.”