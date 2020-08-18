Investments in LNG not looking lucrative at this point of time: Petronet LNG

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The investments in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market are not looking very lucrative, according to Prabhat Singh, Managing Director and CEO of Petronet LNG Limited.
He was responding to a query on the status of the deal between Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) and US-based LNG developer Tellurian Inc.
“We are exploring the market. But one thing is sure that investments as such are not looking lucrative at this point of time. To that extent, if you are getting a molecule floating on the water which is very cheap, which we are getting at this point of time, so those are the options which are on top priority today and we are working around that,” Singh told journalists.
Earlier this year, a deal was renewed between PLL and Tellurian to finalise an investment in Tellurian’s Driftwood export project in Louisiana, USA. This deal is said to be relooked in light of the fall in global natural gas and crude oil prices.
PLL and Tellurian had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding under which PLL would buy 5 million tonne per annum LNG from Tellurian’s Driftwood project. PLL was also expected to invest $2.5 billion for an 18 per cent equity stake in the $28-billion Driftwood LNG terminal.
Commenting on the price outlook for LNG, Singh said, “The time has come now that producers have to come to the consumer’s level of thought. The priority of producers is to place the molecule in the market. Price comes secondary and therefore most of the guys are looking for a daily pricing benchmark which is a dream come true for consumers.”
According to Singh, LNG prices in the spot market are hovering close to $3 per million British thermal units (mBtu). Under longer term contracts, the prices are around $4.5-5.5 per mBtu.
“In my opinion, the prices are expected to remain in this range...The days of $10 per mBtu gas price are over now,” he said.
Singh estimates that spot LNG price would easily remain below $6 per mBtu for the rest of the current financial year.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
October futures likely to consolidate between ₹50,000 and ₹53,000
Global demand won’t return to 2019 levels until at least 2022, forecast three agencies
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...