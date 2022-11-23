The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ( IOCL ) in association with businessline, will present the second of businessline Campus Connect Lecture Series on November 25 at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research at Mohali (IISER Mohali).

The topic of the second lecture will be Entrepreneurship in today’s India.

The bl Campus Connect initiative is exclusively designed to provide college students with a campus interface to the corporate world.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Hirdesh Madan, Co-Founder & Director at Hitbullseye; while Manjeet Walia, Divisional Retail Sales Head, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Chandigarh will be the other speaker.

Some 250-odd students are expected to attend the event that will be held at the institute between 5 PM and 6.30 PM.