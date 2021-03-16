Companies

IOCL declares ₹3 second interim dividend

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on March 16, 2021

The Board of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Tuesday declared a second interim dividend of ₹3 per share for the ongoing financial year.

The dividend shall be paid by April 15, the firm said in a statement. GAIL (India) Ltd had declared a second interim dividend of ₹2.5 per share on Monday, while PFC had declared an interim dividend of ₹8 per share on Friday.

While announcing the December-quarter results in January, IOC had declared an interim dividend of ₹7.5 per share.

During the December quarter, Indian Oil’s net profit rose to ₹4,917 crore, growing 210 per cent from the same period in the previous financial year.

Published on March 16, 2021
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
