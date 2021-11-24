Ipca Labs approves 26.57% stake acquisition in Lyka Labs

The Board of Ipca Laboratories Ltd (Ipca) has approved the acquisition of 26.574 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Lyka Labs Limited.

The Board has also given its approval for entering into a Joint Management Control agreement with the promoters of Lyka Labs.

Lyka Labs, incorporated in 1976 under Companies Act, 1956 is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of injectables, lyophilized injectables and topical formulations.

The major business of the company is from India and from the rest of the world markets. Products of the company are registered in several countries, Ipca said. Lyka’s manufacturing facility is situated at Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

Consequent to this acquisition of shares, Ipca has also made a public announcement to acquire 26 per cent additional equity shares of Lyka from its public shareholders under SEBI regulations.

Ipca has spent ₹97.89 crore in cash for the acquisition of 26.574 per cent shareholding of Lyka from the secondary market, it said in a regulatory filing.

Ipca currently does not have any business directly from lyophilised injectables.

Acquisition of this shareholding will enable it to enter into lucrative lyophilised injectables business in India and ROW markets in association with Lyka, it said.

“The target company will also immensely benefit from marketing expertise of the Company in the branded generic formulations business of the ROW markets of Africa, Latin America, South East Asia and Middle East where Lyka Labs Ltd. is currently not present,” it further added.

The shares of Lyka Labs were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit trading at ₹135.60, up ₹6.45 or 4.99 per cent on the BSE.

At 11:08 am, Ipca Labs was trading at ₹2063, up ₹5.30 or 0.26 per cent.