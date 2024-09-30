Tata Electronics, the manufacturer of Apple iPhone components, has suspended production of iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 cases following a fire at its factory in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Sources confirmed that shipments will not be impacted, as the manufacturer has enough stock to last the next three months.

The factory manufactures essential back panels and other components for iPhones. Apple and Tata Electronics has held meetings to review the situation and did not confirm any timeline to resume production of iPhone cases.

The fire broke out in an area that stores chemicals for electronic components in the factory, causing minor injuries to 10 people and halting production.

Contract manufacturer

Tata is one of Apple Inc.’s contract manufacturers in India, alongside Pegatron and Foxconn. This latest incident is expected to affect Apple’s suppliers in India, as the company has been looking at India as an important alternative to China to diversify its supply chain. Additionally, Tata Electronics was planning to double its headcount at the Hosur plant, add two new units for Apple enclosure production, and set up dormitories.

Authorities have launched a forensic investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

