IPO-bound food tech platform Swiggy on Friday announced the launch of its 10-minute meals and beverages delivery service Bolt.

It is already operational in key locations across six major cities -- Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, and Bangalore, and it will expand into more areas in the coming weeks.

Bolt offers quick food delivery service from select restaurants within a 2 km radius of the consumer.

"The service will continue to expand into additional areas in the coming weeks," Swiggy stated.

Bolt offers popular dishes like burgers, hot beverages, cold beverages, breakfast items, and biryani that require minimum preparation time.

It will also focus on ready-to-pack dishes like ice cream, sweets and snacks, Swiggy said.

Notably, delivery partners are not informed of the distinction between Bolt and regular orders, meaning they are neither penalised nor incentivised based on delivery time, the food tech major shared.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, said: "Bolt is the next evolution in our mission to provide unmatched convenience. Ten years ago, Swiggy revolutionised food delivery by cutting average wait times to 30 minutes".

"Now, we're reducing that wait even further for frequently ordered items like coffee, burgers, ice cream, and biryani, partnering with trusted restaurants to deliver the best food in just 10 minutes."

