IPO-bound Swiggy on Friday announced the launch of its 'International Login' feature that allows people living abroad, including the US, Canada, Germany and the UK to order food for their loved ones in India.

The permanent feature allows the international users to order food, shop on Swiggy's quick commerce platform Instamart, and book tables through Dineout using its app.

Payments can be made using international credit cards or available UPI options.

"With 'International Login' (feature), those living abroad can now surprise their loved ones on special occasions. This feature, long requested by our international users, is launching just in time for the festive season," said Phani Kishan, Co-founder of Swiggy.

The food and grocery delivery major filed its updated draft papers with capital markets regulator SEBI recently to raise funds through its initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹3,750 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18.52 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP).

Market sources have pegged the company's IPO size at over ₹10,000 crore.