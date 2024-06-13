IPO-bound food and delivery major, Swiggy, has brought back Handpicked, its premium grocery delivery service, and revamped it into a new category under its quick commerce vertical, Swiggy Instamart.

Swiggy Handpicked was first introduced as a standalone invite-only vertical, offering imported and locally made premium products. It was piloted in a few zones in Bengaluru but by May 2023 the company decided to shut down the division.

According to the company, the renewed Handpicked offers a curated selection of local, regional and select new-age brands, clean-label products, freshly prepared items and gourmet offerings, as an alternative to mass-produced goods. It can be found at the bottom right corner of the Swiggy Instamart app and features product-specific labels across items that are a part of the curation.

Phani Kishan, CEO of Swiggy Instamartsaid, “We work closely with local partners to rigorously evaluate products for quality and consistency and only then list them as Handpicked on Instamart. These products are the best in their segment in terms of freshness, originality, and authenticity. The icing on the cake is it will be delivered on-demand for the first time, and that too in just ten minutes.”

Handpicked is now available in Bengaluru and will soon expand to Delhi and Mumbai. The collection features over 500 unique products from both local and popular brands like Iyengar’s, Sweet Karam Coffee, The Whole Truth, NOTO, Masterchow and Blue Tokai.

