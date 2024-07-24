Bengaluru-based Unimech Aerospace has successfully raised ₹250 crore from prominent investors Steadview Capital Mauritius Limited, ValueQuest Scale Fund, and Evolvence India Fund IV Ltd as a part of the company’s private placement round.

It was at a post-money valuation of ₹3,250 crore. The proceeds will be used to pursue both organic and inorganic growth and refine products, the company said in a press release.

Unimech Aerospace specialises in manufacturing high precision tooling for aero-engines and airframes, along with complex high precision components, assemblies, and electro-mechanical turnkey systems for the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries.

Its key clients include top aerospace, energy, defence and semiconductor OEMs. The firm has also established itself as an export-oriented company with a presence in the US, Europe, and the UK.

“This investment will enable us to pursue both organic and inorganic growth, enhancing our Build to Print and Build to Spec solutions,” said Anil Puthan, Chairman and Managing Director of Unimech Aerospace.