IPO-bound Navi board appoints Meesho CEO Vidit Aatrey as independent director

Navi Technologies Ltd appointed Vidit Aatrey, co-founder & CEO of Meesho as an Independent director on its board effective as of April 9, 2022.

Aatrey’s appointment is in continuation of Navi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its board, having recently appointed three other Independent Directors, Abhijit Bose, Shripad Nadkarni, and Usha Narayanan. Co-founded by Sachin Bansal and Ankit Agarwal, the Navi group offers a range of financial services and products including personal loans, home loans, retail health insurance and mutual funds.

Navi’s Board now comprises seven members, will have majority representation from independent directors. The other board members include Navi’s promoter and co-founder, Sachin Bansal; co-founder, Ankit Agarwal and Anand Sinha, the former Deputy Governor of the RBI.

Commenting on the appointments, Sachin Bansal, Co-founder of the Navi group said,“I am pleased to welcome Bobby (Abhijit), Shripad, Usha and, most recently, Vidit to our Board. I believe they will add significant strategic value to Navi as we continue to grow. These appointments further reinforce our commitment to setting high standards in corporate governance.”

Aatrey is the co-founder & CEO of Meesho. He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2012 and co-founded Meesho in 2015. Abhijit Bose is the Head of India for WhatsApp. Prior to taking on the leadership role at WhatsApp, Abhijit held senior executive positions at Oracle, Intuit and was the co-founder of Ezetap. Shripad Shrikrishna Nadkarni is a member of Maverix Platforms. Nadkarni has several decades of experience in India’s consumer, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and consulting industries. In the past, he has been associated with Coca-Cola India and Johnson & Johnson Pvt Ltd for a combined period of 16 years and last held the position of Vice President- Marketing. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

Usha A Narayanan, who is already a part of the Navi group as an independent director for other group entities such as a Navi Finserv Ltd, Navi General Insurance Ltd and Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd, has more than two decades of audit experience with Lovelock & Lewes Chartered Accountants LLP, a member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers, where she was a partner for a period of 15 years. She is also a former independent director on the board of directors of Bank of Baroda. Ms. Narayanan is a Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and a qualified Company Secretary (ICSI).