IPRS signs licensing deal with Hungama Music

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has signed a licensing deal with homegrown music streaming platform Hungama Music.

This licensing deal is meant to help encourage “fair trade” so that original creators of music can earn “fair remuneration” for their work.

“The partnership endorses fair trade in music for transparent and ethical value chain for authors, composers, and all music rights holders,” as per an official release.

“With the growing consumption of audio in the OTT market, it is imperative to create an equal trade system where the streaming platforms respect and pay music creators for their work,” said Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS.

“Paying back the creators shows respect for their creative work and helps them have fair remuneration for the efforts put in. These will also encourage young talent to choose music as their career option,” he said.

“We are glad to work with IPRS, a registered Copyright Society representing the music industry. We hope that this association serves as a step towards ushering in a positive change in the industry,” Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media, said.

This is IPRS’ first major licensing deal with an Indian music streaming platform.

It had previously signed a deal with Facebook to allow the social media giant to license IPRS’ music for its video and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram.