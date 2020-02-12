IRB Infra commissions Goa-Karnataka border highway project

Clean facts about sustainability
IRB Infrastructure Developers on Wednesday said it has commissioned its Goa/Karnataka Border — Kundapur four laning highway project, built at a cost of ₹3,447 crore. The project has a concession life of 28 years.
“IRB Westcoast Tollway Ltd, the special purpose vehicle of ... IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, has commissioned its Goa/Karnataka Border - Kundapur four laning highway project; thus, now opened for the vehicular traffic,” the company said in a statement.
With this project getting commissioned, all the 12 projects in company’s BOT (build, operate, transfer) portfolio are now revenue generating projects, the filing added.
IRB Infra Mananging Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said: “We are happy to commission the important coast highway infrastructure link between West and South India. We believe that the project would bring the world class and safe commuting experience of the highway infrastructure in India”.
The project has service road of 61.26 km; nine pedestrian underpasses; three vehicular underpasses; four flyovers; 39 small bridges; 14 major bridges; 23 intersections; 573 culverts; and three railway over bridges and three toll fee plazas.
The company said Goa/Karnataka Border — Kundapur stretch of 189.6 kms is part of NH17, which is the important north-south highway link on the western coast of India.
The company had bagged this project under National Highways Development Project Phase IV on design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis and had a viability gap funding of ₹536.22 crore.
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is one of the largest private roads and highways infrastructure developers in India having a track record of constructing over 12,600 lane kms in two decades.
